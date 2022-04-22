FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After dozens of Fort Wayne residents filed into the “Globe Room” at the Allen County Public Library Main branch on Monday night to oppose the new charter school, plans have been halted for the proposed charter school.

The school, planned to be named Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy, would be organized by Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy, Inc. but the education service provider would be ACCEL Schools.

During the public hearing on Monday, only one person spoke in support of the school to a crowd that was overwhelmingly opposed to its approval.

The school was eyeing opening for the 2023-2024 school year, but according to the Charter School tab of the Indiana.gov website, the Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy withdrew its application voluntarily.