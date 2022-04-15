FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County is on its way to getting a third major hospital campus.

Carson Boxberger, attorney for IU Health, said the hospital will be a good addition to the area’s medical choices.

Allen County Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request for 137 acres off Interstate 69 in southwest Allen County that will rival long-time medical giants, Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network.

Friday’s unanimous vote wasn’t a sure thing. Local residents who quickly built a coalition on the name of WEBB Environmental or Wetlands, Eagles Bats and Butterflies were there continuing with a range of concerns including building so close to Little River Valley and disrupting wetlands and a wildlife habitat and disturbing Native American ground that most likely includes a burial ground.

However, the Department of Natural Resources did not present any objections, Nelson Peters, Commissioners president, said, nor did anyone from the Fort Wayne International Airport nearby. Having a medical complex so near would not disrupt airport radar or signals, Peters said.

Carson Boxberger, IU Health attorney, spoke to media after the commissioners meeting, pleased that the zoning approval was granted. Now it’s up to IU Health to work with the Allen County Plan Commissioner to develop the site. The site was partially rezoned in 2006 to encourage some type of commercial development.