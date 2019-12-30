Plans filed for Riverfront Promenade, starting process for construction of mixed-use development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four months after an official announcement, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission will consider approving the plan for a mixed-use building along the riverfront.

Riverfront Promenade, proposed by Indianapolis-based developer Barrett and Stokely, to rise between Harrison and Calhoun Streets, along the south side of the St. Marys River. The building is designed to offer residential, commercial and parking space.

The more than $70 million project is slated to include 225 apartments, a 900 space parking garage, along with 30,000 square feet of office space, nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space and another 15,000 spare feet of flex space. Construction is expected to start early in the year with completion expected a year and a half after that.

A drawing in the primary development plan for Riverfront Promenade shows the view of the planned mixed-use building from the intersection of Harrison and Superior Streets.

The land where Riverfront Promenade has been proposed has been serving as an unofficial parking lot for people visiting Promenade Park since the public space opened. The planned building is the second of its type to be proposed for the space.

“It fits what we do, we are long-term investors in communities,” Rex Barrett, the developer said during the September announcement. “We have other developments that we’ve done over the last 44 years that we’ve been in business, but I can honestly say we’re probably more excited about this than anything we’ve done. And the reason for that is what you see around you and what’s going on in Fort Wayne.”

Barrett and Stokely are also the developers behind a mixed-use development planned for the land just south of Headwaters Park.

Riverfront Promenade is expected to be on the agenda for the monthly city Plan Commission public hearing set to happen Monday, January 13 at Citizens Square.