FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked.

Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner hours on Feb. 14, and the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 11.

Here’s a list of a few area restaurant’s availability as of Feb. 7:

Eddie Merlot's: Valentine's Day – Busy until 9:30p.m., Feb. 11 – Busy all day, Feb. 18 – Open

Chop's Steak & Seafood: Valentine's Day – Very Full, Feb. 11 – Only late reservations left, Feb. 18 – Getting full

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano: Valentine's Day – booked in evening, 4 or before open, Feb. 11 – 5:00p.m. – 7:45p.m. booked, Feb. 18 – Open

Baker Street Steakhouse: Valentine's Day – Open Availability until 3:30p.m., next opening isn't until 10 p.m., Feb. 11 – getting full not fully booked though, Feb. 18 – Open

The Oyster Bar: Valentine's Day – 9p.m. open, Feb. 11 – Full, Feb. 18 – Not Full

The Hoppy Gnome: Valentine's Day – Decent Amount of Reservations, Feb. 11 – Decent Amount of Reservations, Feb. 18 – Decent amount of Reservations, still has openings

Proximo: Valentine's Day – Full, Feb. 11 – openings, Feb. 18 – Open Availability

Mercado on the Landing: Valentine's Day – Open Availability, Feb. 11 – Very Booked 4-8p.m. and open until 11p.m. Feb. 18 – Open Availability

Marquee: Valentine's Day – Booked 3:45 – 8:30p.m. Feb. 11 – Booked Feb. 18 – Open

Sapporo: Valentine's Day – Open Availability Feb. 11 – Limited Availability Feb. 18 – Open Availability

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine: Open Availability all three days

Ruth's Chris: Valentine's Day – Booked for reservations

Black Canyon: Valentine's Day – Booked for reservations

Cork N' Cleaver: Valentine's Day – Booked for reservations

Copper Spoon: Valentine's Day – Booked for reservations

The availability listed is subject to change. Check each restaurant’s website for the most updated dining options.