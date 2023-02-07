FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked.
Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner hours on Feb. 14, and the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 11.
Here’s a list of a few area restaurant’s availability as of Feb. 7:
- Eddie Merlot’s: Valentine’s Day – Busy until 9:30p.m., Feb. 11 – Busy all day, Feb. 18 – Open
- Chop’s Steak & Seafood: Valentine’s Day – Very Full, Feb. 11 – Only late reservations left, Feb. 18 – Getting full
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano: Valentine’s Day – booked in evening, 4 or before open, Feb. 11 – 5:00p.m. – 7:45p.m. booked, Feb. 18 – Open
- Baker Street Steakhouse: Valentine’s Day – Open Availability until 3:30p.m., next opening isn’t until 10 p.m., Feb. 11 – getting full not fully booked though, Feb. 18 – Open
- The Oyster Bar: Valentine’s Day – 9p.m. open, Feb. 11 – Full, Feb. 18 – Not Full
- The Hoppy Gnome: Valentine’s Day – Decent Amount of Reservations, Feb. 11 – Decent Amount of Reservations, Feb. 18 – Decent amount of Reservations, still has openings
- Proximo: Valentine’s Day – Full, Feb. 11 – openings, Feb. 18 – Open Availability
- Mercado on the Landing: Valentine’s Day – Open Availability, Feb. 11 – Very Booked 4-8p.m. and open until 11p.m. Feb. 18 – Open Availability
- Marquee: Valentine’s Day – Booked 3:45 – 8:30p.m. Feb. 11 – Booked Feb. 18 – Open
- Sapporo: Valentine’s Day – Open Availability Feb. 11 – Limited Availability Feb. 18 – Open Availability
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine: Open Availability all three days
- Ruth’s Chris: Valentine’s Day – Booked for reservations
- Black Canyon: Valentine’s Day – Booked for reservations
- Cork N’ Cleaver: Valentine’s Day – Booked for reservations
- Copper Spoon: Valentine’s Day – Booked for reservations
The availability listed is subject to change. Check each restaurant’s website for the most updated dining options.