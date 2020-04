ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — For the past month essential employees have been hard at work, stocking shelves at grocery stores, protecting our streets, and delivering goods across the nation. But while working many have had questions staying healthy during the pandemic.

Employees from various businesses have contacted WANE 15, expressing concerns that they do not feel safe on their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. So if you feel unsafe at your place of employment who do you call?