FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Raising Cane’s may be making its Fort Wayne debut according to a filing with Allen County Department of Planning Services.

According to documents filed with Allen County, ADA Architects representing Raising Cane’s will be demolishing the existing structure at 701 E. Coliseum Boulevard, to build a new 3,000-square-foot quick-serve restaurant with a drive-thru. The demolished building is the previous Northcrest Pizza Hut location that has been closed since July of 2020.

According to the documents, the estimated completion date for the construction will be November 18, 2024. No mention of this possible future restaurant is featured on the Raising Cane’s website.

WANE 15 has reached out to representatives of Raising Cane’s but has yet to hear back.