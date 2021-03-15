Planning Commission passes proposal for 12 rental cottages on St. Joe Center Rd, zoning plans for Project Mastodon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A proposed plan to bring 12 four bedroom, two bath rental cottages to St. Joe Center Road near Maplecrest Road passed the Fort Wayne Planning Commission Monday evening.

After push back from neighbors, the owners went back to make sure it met their needs. Some of those concerns were the land usage, parking and the amount of units.

“We did make some changes based on some of the things we heard from the neighborhood last week when we met,” said Chris Cammack, co-owner of Cottages of St. Joe. “We’re excited we get a pass. It wasn’t something we second guessed. It was something we called our engineer and said this is what we want done. We wanna address these concerns and they’re valid concerns, and lets do just that to make them happy.”

The project will now head to the City Council for a vote.

The council also unanimously passed the zoning plans for Project Mastodon, the giant unnamed building on US-30.