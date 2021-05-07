Planning a wedding? Wabash hosting outdoor walking bridal show in mid-May

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Getting married this year? The Town of Wabash has you covered.

“Wed Wabash” is a COVID-safe walking bridal show. More than 30 vendors will open their doors to help brides and grooms plan their wedding, engagement party, bachelor and bachelorette parties.

This is the first year for the event. Tickets are $5 per person.

“We’re just super excited to be able to show off so many people in their own environment of so many of the venues and things get a little tricky with COVID,” said Ellens Bridal Owner Lisa Downs. “Having an outdoor walking wedding show was a great way to make sure everyone is safe but still enjoy the event.”

Brides who complete the tour will be entered to win a Kate Spade bag and $500 they can use towards their special day.

“Wed Wabash” is scheduled to happen Sunday, May 16 from 1 – 4 p.m.