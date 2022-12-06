Pontiac Street, located on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, is about to undergo a massive facelift that may take years, but would be transformational.

That’s according to Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who worked on the Southeast Strategy Update as a county council representative.

Released last week by the plan commission in its monthly report on new projects, the plan, entitled the Proactive Rezoning Work Group, is looking to rezone a 23-block strip on East Pontiac Street from Barr Street to South Anthony Boulevard. The rezoning proposal will be reviewed at a public hearing Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square.

The rezoning would change the proposed area to a unique designation, Urban Corridor encompassing two-family and multiple family residential. Planners say the new zoning designation will discard some zoning that inhibits beneficial growth.

It will make the area attractive to developers, one planner said in an interview Monday.

“When you talk about revitalizing a neighborhood, it matters what’s around it,” Tucker said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, there’s a hodgepodge of zoning southeast. One block could be residential and another could be I3 – heavy industrial.”

In one area near Anthony Boulevard, there are homes across from a recycling company.

“There are trucks going up and down the street and residents have to experience the pollution and noise,” Tucker said.

The urban corridor zoning allows for setbacks and variances to be different than the normal code because some businesses are “right on the street,” Tucker said.

The zoning will also allow for beautification measures that could include traffic calming, adding landscaped areas, and parking spaces to create a walkable, livable neighborhood, Tucker said. What the zoning is likely to discourage is more gas stations and carwashes, she added.

A new 4,000 square foot, city-backed grocery store in the 900 block of Pontiac Street should help bring fresh food and produce to the area considered a food desert. Construction is being carried out now, Tucker said.

There is a misperception that the southeast side is uniformly poor, Tucker said.

“The southeast is not totally encumbered. It’s the most diverse area, not just in race and ethnicity, but income and GDP as well,” she said. “There is more than just one dynamic group of individuals in our area.”