FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction is officially underway for Science Central’s upcoming planetarium.

Plans for the area’s first public planetarium have been in the works for years– at least since 2016- and are finally being brought to life at Science Central.

The 1,830-square-foot space will go “in an unoccupied portion of Science Central’s west side”, according to the museum’s website, complete with a dome measuring 21 feet high and 28 feet across. About 60 people at a time will be able to enjoy the features inside, including on a digital projection system and starball projector that are both planned for the space.

Stargazers will be able to enjoy the planetarium as early as 2024, tentatively in the summer, the museum said. Learn about plans for the project on the website.