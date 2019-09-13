Plane makes emergency landing in field; 2 hurt

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A small plane went down in a field on the southeast side of Allen County Friday afternoon.

The plane went down in a field off Brunson Road near U.S. 27, some 12 miles southeast of Fort Wayne International Airport just north of the Allen-Adams county line. Two people were said to be injured, WANE 15 has learned.

A small aircraft could be seen down in the field near an outbuilding.

The plane – a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft – is registered out of Fairfax, Virginia, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

