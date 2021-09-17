Plane crashes while attempting to land in NW Ohio

by: Corinne Moore

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A plane crashed Friday afternoon while attempting to land at a Defiance County airport.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the Defiance County Memorial Airport after a plane crashed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a 2006 Cirrus SR 20 plane, flown by Sikwon Gye, 23, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was attempting to land when it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Gye was not injured, police report.

The plane’s landing gear and propeller were damaged in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the maintenance department of the Defiance County Memorial Airport. 

