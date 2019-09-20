No injuries after plane crashes near Northrop High school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plane crashed near Smith Field and Northrop High School Friday night.

Reports came in to WANE 15 of a plane down near a tree in the 300 block of Cook Road Friday evening around 7:40 p.m. Northrop High School is playing against Concordia Lutheran at their football field nearby.

Police confirmed a small plane went down and that there were no injuries.

This comes exactly one week after another plane went down in Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 has a reporter at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss