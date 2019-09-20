No injuries after plane crashes near Northrop High school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plane crashed near Smith Field and Northrop High School Friday night.

Reports came in to WANE 15 of a plane down near a tree in the 300 block of Cook Road Friday evening around 7:40 p.m. Northrop High School is playing against Concordia Lutheran at their football field nearby.

Police confirmed a small plane went down and that there were no injuries.

This comes exactly one week after another plane went down in Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 has a reporter at the scene of the crash.