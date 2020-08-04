Plane crashes into bean field in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash that occurred in a bean field near CR 19-50 and CR I-50 in Brady Township on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release that the crash occurred around 1 p.m. when the plane was traveling westbound and attempted to land at a private landing strip. The plane tires caught the bean field before reaching the landing strip. This pulled the front of the plane down causing it to crash into the field and rolled over.

The pilot of the 1946 Aeronca 7AC plane was Rodney Britenricker, 77, of West Unity, Ohio. Britenricker was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, and Brady Township Fire and Rescue.