Plane goes down in rural Paulding County field

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A plane has gone down in rural Paulding County, WANE 15 has learned.
Emergency dispatchers in Paulding County confirmed that officials were working a plane crash somewhere in the county. They did not have an exact location.
A witness told WANE 15 the plane went down near the intersection of Road 163 and Road 138, east of Paulding near the Auglaize River.
A photo shared with WANE 15 shows a small plane down in a field.
WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the area. This story will be updated.