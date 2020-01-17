Plane goes down in rural Paulding County field

Officials investigate an apparent plane crash in Paulding County on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A plane has gone down in rural Paulding County, WANE 15 has learned.

A plane crashed in Paulding County field on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Viewer photo)

Emergency dispatchers in Paulding County confirmed that officials were working a plane crash somewhere in the county. They did not have an exact location.

A witness told WANE 15 the plane went down near the intersection of Road 163 and Road 138, east of Paulding near the Auglaize River.

A photo shared with WANE 15 shows a small plane down in a field.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the area. This story will be updated.

