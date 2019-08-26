Plan to improve neighborhoods ready for council approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A plan to improve Summit City neighborhoods through the spending of extra tax revenue, is ready to be taken on by Fort Wayne City Council.

First announced by Mayor Tom Henry in July, several programs could get a portion of nearly $4 million in extra income tax from the State of Indiana.

One of the biggest benefactors would be the “Investing in Neighborhoods Now” program. $1 million would be split into four area partnerships at the guidance of Fort Wayne Community Development.

The Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services’ Home Repair program could be expanded with a $1 million investment.

$250,000 would be added to the Commercial Facade Grant Program, helping business owners in making improvements to their properties.

In addition to neighborhood improvements, $300,000 of the extra income would be committed to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s effort against the opioid epidemic, helping pay for new drug testing equipment. There would also be an allocation of $200,000 that would help the Lutheran Foundation with Allen County’s Sober Living program, providing 71 new beds to care for criminals battling substance use disorder.

Another $500,000 could go to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana for vocational assessment, skills training, workforce development and accessibility.

If approved by council, the rest of the money, $610,000, would go into the city’s cash reserves.

Council is expected to discuss and take a vote on the plan Tuesday.

You can read more about the plan on the City’s website.