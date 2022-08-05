A trash bin waits to be collected along Copper Hill Run on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024.

Currently a single-family residential household pays $12, a rate that has been in effect since 2018. The rate was meant to be adjusted in 2020, but due to service problems with former trash contractor Red River, that never happened.

If approved by City Council, the trash fee would go up to $15.60 starting July 1, 2023. The rate would go up again, to $18.60, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The final rate adjustment would also reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index and other factors, the city said.

In a news release from the City, it was noted that, “The patience and understanding from ratepayers are reflected in the delay and staggered approach to the new rate starting in 2023 which equates to a discount.”

The City also explained that a customer’s solid waste bill includes more than the collection of garbage and recycling. It includes garbage/recycling collection, garbage disposal, recycling processing, leaf collection, salaries of solid waste staff, cart purchases, fuel/truck payments, utilities, billing, household hazardous waste, neighborhood cleanups, and dumpsters.

The resolution is expected to be introduced to City Council next Tuesday.

