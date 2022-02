FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday marks the 15th annual Bridal Extravaganza right here in Fort Wayne.

Brides-to-be can find everything they need in one place and get inspired by current wedding trends.

The event is at the Grand Wayne Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $15 to attend. The website said the first 300 brides get a wedding planner and a copy of Fort Wayne Magazine’s Weddings.

Tickets and details can be found online.