Plan for 300-home subdivision near Chestnut Hills gets rezoning approval

A wooded area off Scott Road that will be developed into a subdivision is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plans for a new subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne will move forward.

The Allen County commissioners on Friday approved two rezoning petitions to change two areas west of Scott Road on either side of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks from A1 agriculture to R1 single family residential.

The rezoning will make way for a 150-lot subdivision south of the railroad tracks, just northeast of the Chestnut Hills neighborhood, and another 150-lot subdivision on the south side of Bass Road north of the tracks.

New Venture Development Group is behind the plans.

During a Plan Commission public hearing on the project last month, three residents raised concerns about the development, including some who took issue with the removal of a wooded area behind Monte Vista Court in Chestnut Hills that had served as a “buffer.” The commission ultimately approved the motion.

No one spoke against the development before the commissioners on Friday.

In other business Friday, the commissioners elected new officers for 2022. Nelson Peters (1st District) was elected as the new president, and Therese Brown (2nd District) was elected vice president. Former president Richard Beck (3rd District) will serve as secretary.