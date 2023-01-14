FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get rid of those winter blues by sliding into the Botanical Conservatory’s new beach-themed exhibit.

California Dreamin’ transports visitors of all ages to an immersive exhibit that’s all about surf, sand and sun.

The exhibit gives families the chance to vacation close to home, with interactive elements like a slide, sandbox, beach volleyball court, cornhole, horseshoes and more.

“It’s going to be a blast from the past for the parents and grandparents, while having tons of great activities for the kids,” said Nate Cardelli, the general manager of the conservatory. “All of those great beach memories you can create right here in Indiana.”

The exhibit opened Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be featured at the conservatory until April 16.