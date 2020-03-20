Pizza Hut stores donate nearly 500 cases of food to local groups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As restaurants closed dining rooms this week, Pizza Hut also had to close down their salad bars. Several Pizza Hut team members around the area responded by sharing the food with organizations across the area.

According to Carri Haller from Pizza Hut, nearly 500 cases of salad bar over stock was donated to five different groups. The food included lemons, cucumbers, lettuce, broccoli, carrots and cottage cheese.

The supply of food was trucked from the 46 stores’ distribution center, Gordon’s Food Service to Community Harvest Food Bank, The Rescue Mission, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Fellowship Mission in Warsaw and Good Samaritan in Noblesville on Friday.

Pizza Hut managers and employees donate food to area organizations Friday.

“We believe it is our obligation to help our community and those in need,” Haller told WANE 15. “In unprecedented times like these, we need to come together and support one another.”