FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Pizza Hut in Fort Wayne is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving back to the community that made them successful, the restaurant said in a release.

Pizza lovers can head to the location on East State Boulevard for a free slice of pepperoni pizza Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. One slice will be given to each customer during that time frame while supplies last.

Free slices are only at the location on East State Boulevard.

As another way to celebrate 50 years in the community, the restaurant organized on Tuesday a ‘Day of Giving’ and said they gave away over 250 free pizzas to the Boys and Girls Club in 10 cities across the state.