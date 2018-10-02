Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne selling HQ Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The sign outside Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne headquarters at 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd. is shown. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The headquarters of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne at 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd. is shown. [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne plans to sell its secluded corporate headquarters on the city's southwest side, it announced Tuesday.

Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne President Todd Hollman said Tuesday the company will sell its 23,000 square foot building and 17-acre plot at 7100 W. Coliseum Blvd. Hollman said the building’s "purpose of entertaining community members, its large footprint and the many closed rooms" no longer suit the Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne’s vision for the future.

“Although it’s difficult to part with this beautiful and distinctive space, we feel it’s the right time to make a change to better accommodate the needs and expectations of our restaurant support team,” said Hollman.

The building, constructed in 1989, was designed by Florida architects Charlan Brock Associates in the vision of a grand British country home.

It's not clear how much Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne will ask for the property. Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne did not indicate where it would move its headquarters to.

Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne operates 12 Fort Wayne locations and 33 outside of the city.