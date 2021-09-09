Pizza Hut giving free meals to emergency personnel on 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the locally owned Fort Wayne Pizza Huts are offering a free meal to any Police Officer, Fire Fighter and first responder who visits their local Pizza Hut on 9/11 in uniform.

“We want to honor our local heroes in our communities as the country remembers 9/11 and the impact it had on all of us,” said Todd Hollman, President and CEO.

Pizza Hut said offer is available in all 45 locations throughout Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. It is valid on carryout or dine in.