Pizza Hut closing Coliseum Boulevard location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne is closing its popular Northcrest location.

The location at 701 E. Coliseum Blvd., near Kohl’s and Old Navy in the Northcrest shopping plaza, will close July 13, Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne President and CEO Todd Hollman confirmed to WANE 15.

Hollman said the location is a “heavy dine-in location that relies heavily on buffet business,” which has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The state ordered buffets and other communal serving areas closed in the wake the virus.

The location opened in 1985.

Hollman said Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne has no plans to close any other locations.

Employees impacted by the closure will be offered similar positions at area Pizza Hut locations, Hollman said.