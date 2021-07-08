Pizza Bomba food truck serves up last slice

A customer orders from the Pizza Bomba food truck in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the towering Indiana Michigan Power Center building as a backdrop, the popular Pizza Bomba food truck steadily served up slices of pizza along Wayne Street Thursday.

It was a scene with a shelf life.

The Pizza Bomba truck served its last pizza on Thursday. The food truck previously announced Thursday would be the last run of its operations.

A “for sale” sign could be seen in the front window of the truck.

Customers eat in front of the Pizza Bomba food truck on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

“It’s bittersweet,” said John Hanselmann, the owner of the small business.

Hanselmann is a long-time restaurant manager and businessman in Fort Wayne. He told WANE 15 Thursday that he decided it was time to move on to the next opportunity.

This isn’t the first time the Pizza Bomba truck was on the market.

Hanselmann said he originally put the truck up for sale in 2019, but the pandemic hit. Instead of continuing with his managing position at a local restaurant, he took advantage of the opportunity.

After reopening in March 2020, Pizza Bomba did very well, he said.

Hanselmann said he would like to thank his loyal customers. He said he will miss the streets.