Pitbull Coalition’s ‘Ruff Ride’ raises money for Pitties Sake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalitions’ 5th annual For Pitties Sake Ruff Ride was held on Saturday at the Fort Wayne Harley Davidson.

With the help of the public, the coalition was able to rescue 118 Pitbull dogs and give them homes.

It’s hoping to continue its mission because they say pit bulls tend to get a bad reputation.

“They get a bad rep.,” said Megan Close, President of the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition. “One, because of just people aren’t educated on what a Pitbull-type dog is, what their history is. The media kind of hypes up issues with pit bulls as well. And the other issue is they’re overpopulated. So they’re one of the most euthanized animals, but they’re also one of the most populated animals.”

Their goal is to educate people that Pitbulls cannot be described by blanket assumptions.

“They’re the most loving dogs, the most cuddliest dogs and honestly their energy can be playful,” Molly Moss said. Moss volunteers with the coalition and has foster Pitbulls. “They can lay with you. I think they’re just super loving.”

The Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition also accepting donations online.