Pipe bomb explodes at vacant Warsaw building; no injuries

The north side of the Arnolt Building in Warsaw is shown.(Google Maps)

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — An apparent pipe bomb exploded outside a vacant building in Warsaw Wednesday evening.

Warsaw Police said in a news release that a 911 call came in about a “suspected pipe bomb” on the property of the Arnolt Building at 2525 Durbin St., on the city’s east side. According to the report, a homeless man said he was walking along the north side of the building along East Hendricks Street when he came upon “what he feared to be a pipe bomb.”

Officers responded and found “galvanized metal that was capped on both sides,” with what appeared to be a “burned-out fuse” attached to the device, the report said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called in, along with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate.

While officers were working to “render the device safe,” it exploded, police said.

No one was hurt, and there was not “significant” damage from the explosion, police said.

It’s not clear where the pipe bomb came from, or who manufactured it. Warsaw Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Detective Division at (574) 385-2210.

Police said in the news release that the Arnolt Building has become an “issue of contention” for the city because it is commonly inhabited by homeless, or vandalized. The building has been vacant for more than 20 years.