HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds.

This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family.

New to the festival is Timberwork’s Lumberjack show, featuring axe throwing, log rolling, and more.

The Pioneer Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.