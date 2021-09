HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival is back this weekend to celebrate history with music, vendors and food.

The event is at the Huntington County Fairgrounds until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for kids ages four and under.

A worship service was held Sunday at 9 a.m. to kick off the morning’s festivities.

The festival abides by any health department restrictions in effect at the time of the event.