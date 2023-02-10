FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a recent crash destroyed the entrance to Pio Market in northeast Fort Wayne, the owner, Neal Butler, started a GoFundMe in order to pay for the unexpected costs.

According to the GoFundMe, the driver left the scene after crashing into the front door, causing more than $5,000 worth of damage in the process.

Located at 1225 East State Blvd., Pio Market been in business for over 100 years and specializes in fine meat and deli products.

Butler has been in charge of the store for roughly four decades.

As of 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 10, the GoFundMe has raised $1,940.

The incident happened roughly two months after a separate incident where a car crashed into The Village Tap, which is right next to Pio Market.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.