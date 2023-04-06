FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue pinwheels line the front lawn of the Allen County Courthouse in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Mayor Tom Henry reads a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The organization on Thursday partnered with Prevent Child Abuse America to bring awareness to the abuse and neglect of children in Indiana and around the world.

SCAN, which stands for stop child abuse and neglect, has its annual Pinwheel Gala on April 13 to continue that mission.