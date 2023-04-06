FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue pinwheels line the front lawn of the Allen County Courthouse in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The organization on Thursday partnered with Prevent Child Abuse America to bring awareness to the abuse and neglect of children in Indiana and around the world.
SCAN, which stands for stop child abuse and neglect, has its annual Pinwheel Gala on April 13 to continue that mission.
We all have the power to help prevent child abuse and neglect in our communities. When we plant pinwheels, we are sharing the dream of what childhood should look like for every child: carefree, joyful. These events are an important way for our community to not only engage with the mission of protecting children, but also encourage others to seek out additional education so we can all be advocates for safe, healthy homes in our community.SCAN CEO Dee Szyndrowski