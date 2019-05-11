Pink Ribbon Run benefits the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer

Lace up your shoes on Saturday, May 11, and join Three Rivers Running Company’s Pink Ribbon Run benefiting the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. Register to participate in a 4 mile run or 2 mile walk starting at the Lutheran Hospital campus in Fort Wayne.

Join the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday, June 15, as they take a swing at breast cancer at the Turn the Park Pink Game. When purchasing your tickets use promo code “verabradley” and $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Foundation. Remember to wear Pink! ​Purchase tickets here.​

Pink Ribbons are proudly displayed at all of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic venues.

These events are part of Vera’s events leading up to the annual classic.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson First News & Noon Anchor will emcee the event and she also will be running in the 4 mile.