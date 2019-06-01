Pink Pickleball Tournament happening as part of Vera Bradley Classic

As part of Vera Bradley Classic the Women’s Doubles Pink Pickleball Tournament will be at Indian Trails Park, Saturday, June 1!

Match Play begins at 9:00 am. Tournament brackets will be set once registration has closed.

Rules & Regulations:

This is a round robin event.

This is a non-sanctioned event.

Entry Fee & Registration:

Entry fee is $100 per team ($50 per person). Entry fee includes a Vera Bradley gift, snacks, court time and one ticket per participant for early admission to the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Division does not need to be certified.

Individual registrations are accepted. You will be paired with a partner based on your division and age.

If you plan to attend the Celebration Dinner, the cost is $40 for pickleball participants and $50 for each additional guest.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each division. Think Pink! Best-dressed prizes will be awarded.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer pledges to raise spirits, hope, awareness and resources for the fight against breast cancer. Proceeds from the Classic support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine.