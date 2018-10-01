Pink Badge Campaign returns to raise money for breast cancer research

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police Department Pink Badges are back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Badge window decals cost $2 and all the proceeds go to cancer research.

They can be purchased at Fort Wayne area Lassus Handy Dandy stores, Preferred Automotive Group locations, Fire Police City County Federal Credit Unions and Lutheran Health Network gift shops.

They will be on sale through Monday, October 1, 2018.

The campaign was first launched last year and raised over $8,000 dollars for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.