Pine Canyon Lake area now has high speed internet through Lakeland Internet

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland Internet has completed its tower build and is now providing high speed internet service to the Pine Canyon Lake area.

This location is a part of a grant received from Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program through the state of Indiana, Lakeland Internet said. The Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband and expects to distribute $100 million dollars total to projects. State funding along with an investment from Lakeland made this expansion of internet possible in an otherwise hard to reach area.

“We are committed to Steuben County and Northeastern Indiana, providing reliable service in areas that have been previously overlooked by providers,” said Mark Byler, Lakeland Internet general manager. “The Next Level grant from the state allows us to continue moving forward with our expansion so we can help provide a better quality of life for our community through internet connectivity.”

The Pine Canyon area project will provide service to about 40 homes, Lakeland Internet said. Residents in Steuben County and the immediate surrounding area can find out if they can receive the internet service by visiting LakelandInternet.com or by calling 855-947-7743.

Lakeland Internet said it has started a partnership program to work with individuals with old TV antenna towers, converting them so the owner of the tower and the immediate area surrounding it can gain broadband internet access.

To learn more about the antenna tower partnership program or how to set up broadband access with Lakeland Internet, visit www.LakelandInternet.com or call 855-947-7743.