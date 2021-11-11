PIE’s Clothing Closet collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An area outreach group is preparing to send a truckload of supplies to help people in need states away.

It’s been a little more than two months since Hurricane Ida hit land in Louisiana. Although it hasn’t received much national coverage in recent weeks, PIE’s Clothing Closet said there is still a need for supplies as people recover.

“What you got to understand when you have disasters like that, this is for the rest of their life, to rebuild the life,” said Joe Ayers, President of PIE’s Clothing Closet and Ayers Community Outreach.

PIE’s Clothing Closet is preparing to send a truckload of supplies to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for families in need. They’re collecting bedding, bottled water and clothes of all sizes to send down.

“Sometimes they don’t have the necessities, don’t have the clothes,” Ayers said. “A lot of people, they think about food, but you got to understand when clothes get wet, they’re no good, basically. Especially from river water.”

So far, they have managed to fill the basement at Victory Worship Center Church as well as a storage unit with donations, including around 1,000 pairs of shoes. Ayers said PIE’s does several clothing drivers per year and they typically see a lot of community support when he does clothing drivers.

“It really humbles you because you just know that so many people want to donate,” Ayers said. “They want to help.”

Ayers added that he’s especially appreciative of the people who have supported his mission, like those at Victory Worship Center.

“We just feel like it’s a blessing to be a blessing to whoever we can be a blessing to,” said Pastor David Moore. “Fort Wayne is a city, that when during the crisis, people come together to be a blessing and Fort Wayne is just one of those cities, that is, a really giving city. That’s what I love about our Fort Wayne, they are really a blessing when there’s a need.”

PIE’s is accepting donations at the church Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to drop off clothes, call Ayers at 260-348-6080 to make arrangements.

On Tuesday, they plan to have an event with free food and drinks to thank the community for their help while they load up the truck that will be taking the donations to Baton Rouge. The truck has been donated by North American Van Lines and Hoover the Mover.

“We have an a community Appreciation Day, PIE’s just wanted to just show Fort Wayne that they appreciate everything they have been doing for the last 10 years supporting PIE’s called as we serve our community and now we’re able to serve people 1,200 miles away,” Ayers said.