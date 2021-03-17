Pierre’s reopens with St. Patrick’s Day flare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being silent for months, Pierre’s is back with live music.

On Wednesday, with a little St. Patrick’s Day flare, Pierre’s opened it’s doors to the public with a free concert.

The entertainment center was closed due to fights, but announced on Feb. 19 that it was opening under new management and owners.

According to Pierre’s Facebook page, masks are required when guests are not at their table or seat and social distancing will be in effect.

There are a number of concerts lined up this year which can be on the music venue’s Facebook page.