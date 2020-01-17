Pier 1 closing Apple Glen store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pier 1 Imports is closing one of its Fort Wayne locations as part of the company’s widespread effort to reduce its store footprint.

Signs on the windows of the store at 1750 Apple Glen Blvd., inside the Apple GLen Crossing shopping center, read “STORE CLOSING” and “EVERYTHING ON SALE!”

In a Jan. 6 report to investors, Pier 1 said it was closing up to 450 locations “to better align its business with the current operating environment.” The home goods chain reported company comparable sales fell 11.4 percent in the third quarter and net sales decreased 13.3 percent.

Pier 1’s Fort Wayne Coldwater Road location will remain open.