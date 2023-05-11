GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been to Auburn, you know and have heard of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In. The last piece of the drive in screen was taken down Thursday to start a new legacy.

A severe storm went through Auburn last August and caused severe damage to the drive in screen.

With the help of the community, enough money was raised to start the first phase of reconstruction and replace the old screen with a new one.

Restorations will continue to the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre, with hopes of a new screen up and showing movies by early summer. Owner Julie Yarde looked on as the screen came down, and thought of all the history that came with it.

“It’s very emotional. Because it’s a piece of history leaving us, but the excitement is that we are going to be rebuilding.” Julie Yarde, owner of Auburn Garret Drive-In

The GoFundMe* that was started after the storm is still accepting donations.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.