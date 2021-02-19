‘Pie Day’ came early for Cedar Canyon Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cedar Canyon Elementary had a fun end to the week as several students got to throw a pie in the face of teachers, staff and the principal while raising money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Eight students chosen from the top two classes that raised the most money got to smear their favorite staff member as a reward for a friendly class competition, the school said.

“Our kiddos are super excited about ‘Pie Day’ since we did it last year and it was a huge hit, literally,” said Cedar Canyon Elementary Principal Courtney Bailey. “This is something we can easily offer to students to brighten their day and remind them that we can still have fun, and it models kindness and helping others.”

The competition was set up after Carroll High School junior Mackenzie Lynch reached out to her alma mater after she was nominated as a 2021 Leukemia Lymphoma Society candidate for the organization’s Student of the Year Campaign. According to the society’s website, the campaign is a leadership development program that fosters professional skills while raising money for LLS.

The school said Lynch chose several spirit days for the students to dress up and bring a donation that day to benefit LLS. More than $3,500 was raised during the competition.

“I’m thrilled that Cedar Canyon is able to help out and were able to bring in that much money because it just shows the heart that these kids and their families have and just how much of a kind school this place is.” Lunch said.

For more information on The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, visit the organization’s website.