Pickups hits and flips car at State and Sherman; 1 hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was flipped after a T-bone crash at State and Sherman boulevards Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m.

According to police at the scene, a pickup was headed west on State when it T-boned a Toyota Prius that was northbound on Sherman. The Prius was flipped onto its side from the impact.

There were three occupants in the Prius and one driver in the truck. One person in the Prius was injured.

Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers were working to determine who ran the red light.