DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two pickups were totaled after one of them hit a deer and they collided head-on early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on County Road 27 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Codey Shetley of Auburn was headed north when a deer ran into the road. His truck hit the deer and the resulting damage caused it to skid into oncoming traffic where it hit another pickup driven by Daryl Treesh of Corunna.

Treesh’s truck caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene.

Both Treesh and Shetley suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. A child in Treesh’s truck was not hurt.