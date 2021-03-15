Pickup truck smashes into brick porch of E. State Blvd. home

A home on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne was damaged early Monday by a pickup truck.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A brick porch was smashed to pieces early Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a home northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of East State Boulevard, near St. Joseph Boulevard, around 5:45 a.m. A pickup truck had left the road and crashed into a brick porch.

The pickup truck was pulled from the home’s front yard about an hour later. It’s unclear if the driver was hurt in the crash.

Eastbound lanes of State Boulevard were closed while crews cleaned up the crash, but has since reopened.