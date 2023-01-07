HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night.

Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound. The Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Anderson of Hamilton, was “almost completely left of the center line” at the intersection as he was trying to make a lefthand turn. This, causing the pickup truck and minivan to “collide nearly head on.”

Per the release, Anderson complained of chest, back and head pain and was transported to a local hospital. His 7-year-old passenger also complained of the same pain, but he was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Sedona minivan, Bianca Hales of Hamilton, had “severe injuries” to her head and back as well as leg pain. Hales was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. Four children were passengers in the minivan. Their injuries varied from back pain to the possibility of broken legs.

Authorities believe alcohol could be a potential factor in the crash. This investigation is still underway by the Sheriff’s Office.