Pickup truck flips multiple times, ejecting Adams Co. man in Saturday morning crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was airlifted to the hospital after an early Saturday morning crash in Adams County.

Around 1:15 a.m., emergency crews were sent to C.R. 900 S east of C.R. 400 E on reports of a single vehicle crash with serious bodily injuries.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports that David Jones, 24, of Geneva was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on C.R. 900 S when, for an unknown reason, the pickup truck left the south side of the road. The truck then hit a concrete culvert, began to swerve and flipped several times.

As the truck continued eastbound, Jones was ejected from the pickup truck. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. The office said extent of his injuries are unknown.

The fence located at the south side of C.R. 900 S. east of C.R. 400 E was damaged in the crash, the office said. There was also heavy damage to the pickup truck.

The crash remains under investigation.