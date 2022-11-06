MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to a release from the police department.

The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Grant Ebbing from Coldwater was driving a 2021 Chevy pickup truck westbound on SR 219. A 2017 Honda sedan driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz from St. Henry was northbound on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Cruz did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign and hit the truck, police said in the release.

The release said Ebbing was initially taken to a hospital in Mercer County, but was eventually flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment.

Cruz and his passenger, 29-year-old Celeste Velazquez of St. Henry, were both taken to a nearby hospital and later released, police said.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating the crash.