FWPD investigated a crash Sunday morning at 4020 Fairfield Avenue.

At least one person is hurt after crashing their truck overnight.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Fairfield Avenue on report of a crash around 1:45 a.m. It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but the driver's truck could be seen off the road near a tree.

City dispatchers tell WANE 15 the victimn is in serious condition.