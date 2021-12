FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are trying to figure out what led to a vehicle going into a house on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the Winnsboro Pass neighborhood near Lima Road around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A viewer sent these photos of what appears to be a pickup truck in the house.

No one was injured from the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.