Pickup truck crashes into Garrett home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Derek Morin) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pickup truck crashed into front of Garrett home (Photo: Derek Morin) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pickup truck crashed into front of Garrett home (Photo: Derek Morin) [ + - ]

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home in Garrett Thursday evening.

According to Garrett Police dispatch, the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on the 300 block of W. 5th Ave.

Photos taken by a neighbor show the truck hit the front of the house, breaking the brick exterior and a window.

There were no reports of injuries.